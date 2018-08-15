Listen Live Sports

Indicted ex-officer released from jail until October trial

August 15, 2018 3:45 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police officer indicted on assault charges for punching a man has pleaded not guilty and been released from custody by a judge until his trial in October.

The Baltimore Sun reports Arthur Williams entered his plea Wednesday to charges of first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Williams was indicted after being recorded repeatedly punching a man in a street confrontation last Saturday. He resigned the next day after video showed him punching Dashawn McGrier. Both men are black.

Baltimore police said Williams turned himself in Tuesday.

Attorney Thomas Maronick Jr. said the video doesn’t capture the total circumstances and that Williams looks forward to telling his side of the story.

McGrier’s attorney, Warren Brown, said his client suffered a fractured jaw and fractured ribs.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

