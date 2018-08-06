Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Body found isn’t missing Iowa college student

August 6, 2018 10:20 am
 
WEST POINT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the body of a young woman found in southeast Iowa is not that of a missing college student.

The body was found early Sunday in rural Lee County near West Point. The eastern Iowa city is about 87 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of where 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen on July 18 in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Special Agent Rick Rahn of the Iowa Criminal Investigation Division tells The Des Moines Register that officials have confirmed the body is not Tibbetts.

Rahn says investigators have identified the body and are contacting next of kin. The woman’s name and the circumstances of her death haven’t been released.

Tibbetts is a University of Iowa student. The reward for her safe return has risen to $260,000.

