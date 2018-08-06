Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Contractor fatally shot by deputies in Georgia

August 6, 2018 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a contractor has been fatally shot by deputies who had gone to a rail yard to serve him an arrest warrant that accused him of felony child molestation.

News outlets reported Monday that three DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies went to the Norfolk Southern rail yard to serve 39-year-old Levester Taylor with the arrest warrant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Taylor and the deputies became involved in an altercation. Authorities say Taylor attacked a deputy with a pipe wrench and that the confrontation ended with deputies firing at him.

Authorities say Taylor, an employee of a company contracted by Norfolk Southern, died at the scene.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The deputy was taken to a hospital with a head injury and is in fair condition.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington