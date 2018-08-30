Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Mother says she shot toddler daughter to death

August 30, 2018 8:10 am
 
OXFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her 2-year-old daughter.

News outlets report 31-year-old Jennifer Michelle Bellah has been arrested on charges including murder and aggravated assault in the Tuesday shooting. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office release says Bellah called 911 Tuesday night and told dispatchers she had shot her daughter, Natalya.

Natalya was pronounced dead at the scene of the Oxford home. The release says authorities believe Bellah acted alone, and authorities haven’t released a possible motive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was expected to perform an autopsy on the child this week. Bellah is set to appear in court Thursday. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to contact for comment.

