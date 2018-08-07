Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Roofer killed co-worker with saw in Wisconsin

August 7, 2018 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a roofer is accused of intentionally using a circular saw to fatally injure a co-worker.

The Pierce County sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a report of an injured roofer Monday near River Falls. Authorities say an unconscious man was found on the roof with severe lacerations to his neck and face. He died at the scene.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the victim was identified as 37-year-old Israel Valles-Flores of St. Louis.

Authorities say a 24-year-old St. Louis man is believed to have injured Valles-Flores with a circular saw. He was arrested on suspicion of intentional homicide and booked into jail.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

He remained jailed Tuesday. A motive was not immediately known.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington