Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities search for group that fought with Texas deputy

August 26, 2018 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in South Texas are searching for nine people who fled from an SUV after fighting with a deputy.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had pulled over the vehicle during a traffic stop around noon Sunday when the individuals began fighting with one of the officers. The SUV had been stopped south of Victoria, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

The sheriff’s department says it’s using a helicopter and dogs to try to find the individuals.

The Victoria Advocate reports that the deputy didn’t require medical treatment.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Roy Boyd says Border Patrol agents have been called to help with the search.

___

Information from: The Victoria Advocate, http://www.victoriaadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed