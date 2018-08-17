Listen Live Sports

Baby dies after being left in hot car in Florida driveway

August 17, 2018 5:47 pm
 
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a baby has died after being left in a hot car in Florida.

Hernando County Sheriff’s officials say Eric O’Callaghan found his son, 9-month-old Keyton, in the car in the driveway Friday morning. The father performed CPR on his son until rescuers arrived. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say the baby had been in the care of his mother Cami Lee Moyer since Thursday night. Investigators are still interviewing her.

It’s unclear how long Keyton had been in the car. No others details were released.

