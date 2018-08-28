Listen Live Sports

Bail granted for woman accused of putting newborn in freezer

August 28, 2018 6:46 pm
 
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has granted bail for a woman accused of putting her newborn son into a freezer.

After delivering the baby, investigators say 45-year-old Carol Sautter texted the baby’s father and told him the boy was stillborn. The child’s father called police.

Sautter has been in jail since her arrest June 26 on charges of concealing a death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Magistrate Judge Gerald Moore on Tuesday granted Sautter $30,000 bail and ordered her to undergo a mental evaluation following her release from jail.

Sautter’s attorney, Noah Pines, told Moore that Sautter panicked after delivering the baby in her home, so she put the body in the freezer. Investigators say because the body was frozen, it may be impossible to know if he was in fact stillborn.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

