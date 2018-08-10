Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Black bar association adds LGBTQ division

August 10, 2018 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The nation’s oldest and largest association for African-American lawyers and judges has created an LGBTQ division for its members. The National Bar Association’s president calls it a long-overdue milestone.

President Juan Thomas says that if the group is to continue as a leading civil rights organization, it’s important to be inclusive for all members.

A news release Thursday said 55 of the board’s 56 members voted to approve the new division this week in New Orleans.

The new division’s committee chair is Jonathan Patterson. He says his goal is to continue creating awareness within the association and change throughout the community.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington