Bodycam video captures cop rescuing family from burning home

August 27, 2018 5:26 pm
 
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dramatic video from a police officer’s body camera captures the rescue of a North Texas family from their burning home.

The video from Seagoville Police Officer Sam Click’s camera records him spotting and arriving at the burning home early Saturday. Click is heard asking for backup but sees the fire is spreading into the home and decides to take immediate action.

Joined by neighbor Jeremy Giblaint, Click broke into the backdoor of the burning duplex unit attached to Giblaint’s, awakened Giblaint’s brother-in-law and carried out Giblaint’s six nephews.

Seagoville police say no one was injured. The mother of the children was at work at the time of the fire.

Seagoville is a town of about 17,000 residents 18 miles southeast of Dallas.

