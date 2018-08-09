Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Missing Iowa woman reward fund at nearly $316,000

August 9, 2018 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — The reward fund offered for the safe return of a missing University of Iowa student has grown to nearly $316,000.

A spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said Thursday the organization has passed on more than 830 tips to authorities investigating the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts’ father has suggested she might have been abducted from her boyfriend Dalton Jack’s home in Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old Tibbetts was seen jogging July 18 and her family reported her missing the next day.

Jack’s brother, Blake, told Fox News there were no signs of struggle at the home, adding that Tibbetts is “small, but she would have done something” if she had been attacked.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Dalton Jack says he received a Snapchat message from Tibbetts July 18, after she would have returned from her run. Authorities haven’t found her Fitbit or cellphone.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington