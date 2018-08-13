Listen Live Sports

Bus hits overpass at Newark Penn Station, dozens injured

August 13, 2018 7:45 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A bus hit an overpass at Newark’s Penn Station, peeling back part of its roof and injuring dozens of passengers.

Officials say about 50 people were on the bus, which was headed to New Jersey from Washington, when it hit the overpass at the entrance of the station late Sunday.

Police do not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening. But further details were not immediately available early Monday.

The bus was operated by Pennsylvania-based Liberty Coach. A company spokesman declined comment to The Associated Press on Monday.

Passengers described a frightening scene in the moments after the crash.

Vijai Rupani told WABC TV in New York that he was sleeping when the accident occurred and felt “a sudden jerk.” He soon saw some other passengers bleeding.

