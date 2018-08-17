Listen Live Sports

Cape Cod beaches close following shark sightings

August 17, 2018 5:46 am
 
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have closed two Cape Cod beaches following shark sightings.

According to the Cape Cod National Seashore, a shark was seen in the waters off Race Point Beach in Provincetown Thursday afternoon. Video shows the shark feeding on a seal near the shore.

Meadow Beach in Truro was closed earlier in the day when several sharks were spotted in the water.

The closures came a day after a 61-year-old man was bitten at Long Nook Beach in Truro. The man was taken to a hospital with puncture wounds to his torso and legs.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organization that studies sharks, says shark encounters in which people are injured are as “terrifying as they are rare.”

Massachusetts’ last shark attack fatality was in 1936.

