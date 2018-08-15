Charges dismissed in 2003 slaying; man released from prison

DETROIT (AP) — A 36-year-old Detroit man who spent 15 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit has been released from prison — on his birthday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said a review determined that Aaron Salter’s case was primarily based on mistaken identification. Charges have been dismissed.

Salter left the prison in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Wednesday with defense attorneys. He told The Associated Press in a phone interview that he’s “got a lot more living to do.”

The 2003 shooting left a 31-year-old man dead and two men wounded. One of the wounded men claimed at trial that he was able to identify Salter as a suspect in the shooting.

The Federal Defender Office says it recently uncovered undisclosed evidence and interviewed witnesses who could confirm Salter’s alibi.

