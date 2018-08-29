Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Charges possible after sea turtle nest in Alabama disturbed

August 29, 2018 7:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Police say a group of Georgia tourists could face federal charges for removing sea turtle eggs on an Alabama beach.

Local news outlets report that the Gulf Shores Police Department said one person from the group confessed to disturbing the nest. Two broken egg shells were recovered nearby.

Police said the case has been forwarded to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Police did not release the names of the individuals.

FOX-10 reports police believe the eggs were already broken open when they were taken. However, it is a federal crime to disturb a nest.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mike Reynolds of the turtle-protection group Share the Beach tells WKRG-TV that 99 turtles had hatched from the nest.

Police had earlier released a video of a group of people seen near the nest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'