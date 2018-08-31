Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Chicago explosion, roof collapse caused by worker’s torch

August 31, 2018 1:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Fire Department officials say an explosion that injured 10 people at a Chicago water treatment plant was caused by a worker using a torch near a “significant amount” of methane gas.

The Office of Fire Investigation said Friday that the gas ignited and the explosion lifted the roof on the one-story brick building, causing a section of the roof to collapse.

Two of the 10 injured people had to be rescued from the rubble Thursday. Firefighters pulled one person out shortly after the explosion occurred around 11 a.m. It took about two hours to rescue the second person, who Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said was “buried and entombed” by fallen debris.

The 10 people were taken to area hospitals. At least two had been discharged as of Friday morning.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'