Chicago officer’s interview before trial sparks legal fight

August 30, 2018 1:29 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys prosecuting a Chicago police officer in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald say the officer’s recent newspaper interview violates a court order not to discuss the case.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon filed a motion Thursday asking that Officer Jason Van Dyke be taken into custody or that his bail be increased because of an interview published in the Chicago Tribune a day earlier. McMahon asked for a hearing before Judge Vincent Gaughan on Saturday.

Gaughan has ordered attorneys not to discuss the case with the media. Van Dyke’s attorney Dan Herbert didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Van Dyke didn’t discuss evidence but said he acted properly and has been made a political scapegoat. Jury selection in the first-degree murder trial is set to start next week.

