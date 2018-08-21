Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Church burglar leaves apology note after theft of equipment

August 21, 2018 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A man who broke into a Connecticut church and stole $3,000 worth of electronics apparently felt enough remorse to leave an apology note.

Police have released video of the man they say broke into Mount Olive AME Zion Church in Waterbury at about 1 a.m. Sunday and stole cameras, monitors and a microphone used to broadcast religious services.

Members of the congregation tell WVIT-TV he also left a note that said “Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me,” and drew a little sad face.

Member Craig Smith says some members of the congregation heeded the note and prayed for the suspect at a later service.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard helps stem flood waters

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries