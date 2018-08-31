Listen Live Sports

Confederate monument vandalized in Georgia city

August 31, 2018 8:45 pm
 
SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — A $2,000 reward is being offered to help find who’s responsible for vandalizing a Confederate monument in a Georgia cemetery.

The Savannah Morning News reports Sylvania police and others are investigating the recent vandalism of a statue of a soldier that was found Friday to have been broken off from its base and smashed into multiple pieces on the ground at the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

A news release from the city, which oversees the cemetery, says a landscape company Friday discovered the Screven County Confederate Dead Monument virtually destroyed. Authorities say the statue was intact when the same company was at the cemetery Thursday evening.

The Georgia Division Sons of Confederate Veterans is offering the reward for the arrest and conviction of the guilty party.

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com

