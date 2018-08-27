Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cops: Man in women’s clothes takes video in women’s bathroom

August 27, 2018 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man wearing a wig, makeup, and women’s clothing tried to take a picture of a woman from under the stall divider of a South Carolina convenience store bathroom.

Greenville Police said a woman told investigators she knocked on a stall door Sunday and heard a male voice, but wasn’t initially bothered after peeking under the door and seeing women’s shoes.

But police say the woman then saw a cellphone appear under the divider from the next stall and called 911.

Police told media outlets they arrested 38-year-old Shawn Thomas Hallett of Levelland, Texas, after finding a video of the woman on his phone. He was charged with voyeurism.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Hallett remained in jail Monday and records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt