Coroner IDs woman found dead at abandoned central IN home

August 15, 2018 7:15 pm
 
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose body was found in an abandoned rural central Indiana house had been fatally shot.

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay said Wednesday that 39-year-old Trinity Parker of Anderson died from two gunshots in the back of her head with a .22 caliber firearm, just like 36-year-old David Lamar Phillips II of Anderson. Parker’s body was found Tuesday in Grant County just north of the Madison County line. Phillips’s body was found Monday at the Rangeline Nature Preserve in Anderson, just west of Mounds State Park.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger has said the two slayings may be connected .

The Herald Bulletin reports the Sheriff’s Department has arrested four suspects. Each is being held at the Madison County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com

