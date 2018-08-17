Listen Live Sports

Couple awarded $1 million in voyeurism lawsuit

August 17, 2018 1:14 pm
 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A judge has awarded a Washington couple $1 million in damages after they sued a former lifeguard and city employee who admitted to videotaping women while they used a staff changing area at an aquatic center.

The Bellingham Herald reports the woman in the lawsuit said the video voyeurism caused her mental anguish, altered her marriage, lifestyle and diminished her love for swimming due to the anxiety she feels when changing into a swimsuit.

The woman and her husband filed a lawsuit against the city of Bellingham and the suspect. Bellingham is 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Seattle.

On Tuesday, Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis awarded $750,000 to the woman and $250,000 to her husband, more than their lawyer asked for.

The court dismissed her claims against the city in March.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

