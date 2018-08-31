Listen Live Sports

Couple indicted for roles in Ohio slaying, dismemberment

August 31, 2018 1:04 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A husband and wife have been charged for their alleged roles in the slaying of an Ohio woman whose limbs were found in a freezer.

Twenty-seven-year-old Andrew Herrmann and 27-year-old Michelle Lee Ihlenfeld were indicted Thursday in Mahoning County. Herrmann is charged with racketeering, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Ihlenfeld is charged with racketeering, intimidation and obstruction of justice.

Authorities say Herrmann helped cut off 28-year-old Shannon Graves’ arms and legs and dissolve her torso in acid after her ex-boyfriend killed her. Her limbs were found in a freezer in Campbell (CAM’-uhl) in July 2017. Ihlenfeld is charged with making threats and obstructing the investigation.

The ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Arturo Novoa, was indicted last September for aggravated murder.

Court records don’t indicate whether Hermann or Ihlenfeld have attorneys.

