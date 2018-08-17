Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Court: Same-sex partner can pursue claim in toddler’s death

August 17, 2018 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman whose same-sex partner’s biological daughter was killed in a New Jersey traffic accident can seek damages for emotional distress even though she and the other woman weren’t married or in a civil union.

An appeals court issued that ruling on Friday, reversing a lower court’s decision.

The 2-year-old was killed in 2009 when a firetruck and a pickup truck collided while she was waiting to cross a street in Trenton to see a “Disney on Ice” show at Sun Bank Arena.

A lower court had ruled Valerie Benning couldn’t sue for infliction of emotional distress because she hadn’t shown she had a “genuinely intimate bond” with the child.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Friday’s ruling held that a jury could find Benning was a “de facto mother” to the girl.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington