Crash leaves septic truck upside-down in backyard pool

August 9, 2018 5:56 pm
 
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a loaded septic truck somehow overturned and landed wheels-up in the backyard pool of a Pennsylvania home.

Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company Chief Larry Frankford says no one was hurt in the Thursday afternoon accident but it’s left behind a very unpleasant smell.

He says “you can just use your imagination” about the smell from the combination of diesel fuel, oil and human sewage.

Crews were able remove the sewage before using a rotating wrecker to attempt to extract the truck from the pool.

Frankford says the truck driver was attempting to avoid a road closure nearby when he somehow ended up in the water.

The incident occurred near Millersville, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

