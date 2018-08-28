Listen Live Sports

Dad who left toddler son to die after crash gets prison term

August 28, 2018 8:32 am
 
TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man convicted of leaving his 2-year-old son to die after a crash in Pennsylvania is headed to prison.

Authorities say Christopher Kuhn was fleeing after he shoplifted from a Philadelphia-area Walmart last October. He was found guilty in March of murder and other charges following a nonjury trial.

The Hamilton man must serve between eight and 30 years under the sentence imposed Monday.

Police say Kuhn fled the Levittown Town Center store after taking $228 worth of television speakers. He ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, the impact throwing his son onto the road and fracturing his skull.

Kuhn stepped over the injured toddler before running away.

The boy later died at a hospital. Police say he wasn’t in a safety seat.

