Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Decomposing body found in Michigan capital’s sewer system

August 21, 2018 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a decomposing body has been found during a routine check of a sewer system in Michigan’s capital city.

Lansing police spokesman Bob Merritt says the body was removed from under a manhole cover Tuesday. The discovery was made by a public works crew during a check of a sewer system.

Merritt says the gender is undetermined because of the decomposition. An autopsy will be performed.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson