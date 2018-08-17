Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Delaware woman pleads guilty to fatally smothering grandson

August 17, 2018 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to fatally smothering her 3-year-old grandson with a washcloth.

The Delaware State News reports that Angela M. Mossinger of Felton was sentenced Thursday to spend at least 15 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of Rilan M. Everett.

Mossinger apologized at the hearing, explaining she was “seriously overwhelmed at the thought of being homeless” and decided to kill her grandson before killing herself in September 2016. Court documents say Mossinger made several attempts to kill herself.

Rilan’s mother spoke prior to sentencing, calling her mother a “selfish, racist, waste of a body.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Mossinger is prohibited from having contact with minors and must continue mental health treatment, as well as pay the cost of prosecution and surcharges.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington