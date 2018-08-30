Listen Live Sports

Detroit man charged in go-kart crash that killed daughter

August 30, 2018 4:47 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man has been formally charged with drunken driving and child abuse after he crashed a go-kart carrying his two daughters into a parked car, killing one of them.

They said 29-year-old Ollante Arvell Young was arraigned Thursday and ordered held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 6 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 11.

The crash occurred at around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s west side. It killed 4-year-old Autumn Young and injured her 5-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say the go-kart had one seat and no headlights or seatbelts.

