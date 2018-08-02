Listen Live Sports

Diocese: Delaware priest beaten, doused with wine out of ICU

August 2, 2018 7:55 am
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The elderly Catholic priest who was assaulted and doused in wine inside his church is out of the intensive care unit.

News outlets report the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington released a statement Wednesday updating Rev. William Graney’s condition.

New Castle County police have charged 25-year-old Joshua August with assault after a worker at Resurrection Parish said she saw him punch, kick and beat Graney with the wine bottle Monday. He is also accused of spraying compressed air into Graney’s mouth.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly’s statement says Graney had been trying to help the “troubled, homeless man” for a while. Court documents say August became upset over “weed that he wanted back” and “wanted to kill” Graney.

A member of August’s family previously told The Associated Press they had no comment.

