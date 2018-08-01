Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Driver killed when car is hit by flying tire in Brooklyn

August 1, 2018 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old driver has been killed when his car was struck by a tire that flew off a private sanitation vehicle on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.

Police say Robert Martinez was heading east at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday when the tire came loose from the westbound sanitation vehicle. It went over the center media and smashed his windshield.

Police say Martinez suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene. No charges were filed.

Martinez was a building maintenance worker at the New York Police Department headquarters.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington