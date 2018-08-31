Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-Massachusetts state trooper pleads not guilty in OT case

August 31, 2018 8:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant charged with getting paid for overtime shifts he either didn’t work or didn’t complete has pleaded not guilty.

David Wilson appeared in federal court in Boston on Thursday to answer to a charge of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funding.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Wilson, of Charlton, received more than $12,000 in overtime pay for hours he didn’t work and submitted fraudulent citations to cover it up.

He refused to answer questions outside of court.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Six troopers have been charged in federal prosecutors’ ongoing investigation into overtime fraud within the department. Two have already agreed to plead guilty.

Wilson retired in March.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'