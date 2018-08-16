Listen Live Sports

Ex-Virginia youth pastor gets 58 years in triple slaying

August 16, 2018 2:40 am
 
CHESTER, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia youth pastor was sentenced to 58 years in prison for killing his wife, stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend last Thanksgiving.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that 59-year-old Christopher R. Gattis pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Investigators learned Gattis had issues with 58-year-old Jeanett L. Gattis’ children. He didn’t want 30-year-old Candice L. Kunze or her boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, staying for long.

Following multiple arguments, Gattis’ wife asked his adult nephew to hide a gun, saying she was afraid Gattis would use it.

He walked into their kitchen Thanksgiving night with a loaded pistol while his family played a board game and began firing.

Gattis initially told police he was threatened, saying “they all came after me.”

All three died of gunshot wounds to the back.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

