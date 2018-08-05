Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Exhibit on NY’s historic lighthouses set for State Fair

August 5, 2018 9:51 am
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The dozens of lighthouses located across New York state will be featured in an exhibit at the New York State Fair.

The exhibit, titled “Path Through Maritime History: Lighthouses and Life Saving,” will chronicle the history and lifesaving service of more than 70 lighthouses that still stand from Long Island to Lake Erie, including New York City, the Finger Lakes, Lake Ontario, Lake Champlain and the Hudson and St. Lawrence rivers.

Organizers say the exhibit is aimed at promoting New York’s historic lighthouses as heritage tourism destinations. It will include artifacts and displays.

The exhibit’s several sponsors include the New York Sea Grant, part of a university-base national program funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The State Fair opens Aug. 22 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 3.

