Father of 2 boys who died in Indiana river may face charges

August 22, 2018 1:08 pm
 
SCHNEIDER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the father of two boys who died after being pulled from a river in northwestern Indiana is in custody and could be charged in their deaths.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Wednesday that 4-year-old Levi Patillo and 2-year-old Evan Patillo died Tuesday after witnesses pulled them unresponsive from the Kankakee River in southern Lake County near the Illinois state line.

Martinez says 34-year-old Eric J. Patillo of Thayer is being held on a two preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Prosecutors will determine if he’ll face charges.

Martinez says witnesses pulled Patillo’s sons from the water after losing sight of them and noticing Patillo jumping into the river, acting strangely and appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

Autopsies are scheduled.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

