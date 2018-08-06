Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida bystander shoots gunman who opened fire at festival

August 6, 2018 10:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bystander who was lawfully carrying a firearm shot a gunman who had started firing at a back-to-school festival along Florida’s Space Coast.

Florida Today reported Monday that the gunman was shot in the head and airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t yet identified the gunman from Saturday’s shooting at the “Peace in the City” festival in Titusville.

Authorities say he got into a fistfight earlier in the day and returned to the park with a gun and opened fire. School supplies were handed out at the festival and there were around 150 people in the area when the shooting started.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The bystander was cooperating with investigators and wasn’t expected to face charges.

No one else was injured.

Titusville is near Cape Canaveral on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington