Florida woman’s estate sues suspect in face-chewing slaying

August 7, 2018 3:36 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect accused of randomly killing a Florida couple and chewing the face of the dying husband is being sued by the dead woman’s estate.

The estate of Michelle Stevens filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Austin Harrouff, who is charged with murder in the deaths of her and her husband, John Stevens.

Martin County prosecutors say Harrouff attacked the Stevenses outside their home north of Palm Beach on Aug. 15, 2016, stabbing and beating them to death. When deputies arrived, they found the now 21-year-old Harrouff chewing on John Stevens’ face.

The lawsuit alleges Harrouff had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse and that he wrote songs fanaticizing about fatally stabbing someone. His father, Wade Harrouff, said he expects the lawsuit to be settled, something the estate’s lawyers denied.

