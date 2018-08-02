Listen Live Sports

Fort Campbell soldier dies in training accident

August 2, 2018
 
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Officials at Fort Campbell say a soldier has died in a training accident.

The Army base along the Tennessee-Kentucky border says in a news release the 101st Airborne Division was conducting routine training at the time of Wednesday’s accident.

The statement says the soldier was pronounced dead at a hospital on the base. The soldier’s name was not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

No one else was injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.

