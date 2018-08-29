Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Glider crashes in mountains, killing all 3 people on board

August 29, 2018 11:31 pm
 
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A glider has crashed in the mountains in Vermont, killing all three people on board.

State police say search and rescue crews reached the wreckage near the summit of Sterling Mountain late Wednesday and discovered the bodies of the glider pilot and two passengers. Their names have not been released.

State police say a tow plane with the glider attached took off from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport around 11:30 a.m. The glider disconnected a short time later.

Morrisville police received a report that the glider was missing shortly before 2 p.m. It was later spotted about 1,000 feet (305 meters) from the summit of Sterling Mountain.

The glider was owned by Stowe Soaring. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

