Goldilocks bank robber succeeds on third try

August 23, 2018 7:15 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are looking for a bank robber who tried twice and failed before walking off with cash on his third attempt.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police were called to the first attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust bank branch. A man had fled emptyhanded after giving a teller demanding cash.

Officers were called to another attempted robbery at a different SunTrust bank about two hours later. Police say the same man, now wearing a different shirt, passed a note to a teller and left emptyhanded.

Shortly after that, a teller at a Wells Fargo bank was passed a note demanding cash, and this time the man got what he wanted.

Police say no weapons were reported during the robberies and no one was injured.

