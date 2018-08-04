Listen Live Sports

Grand Canyon closes North Rim road, trails due to wildfire

August 4, 2018 1:26 pm
 
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is closing a scenic road to a North Rim vista and two trails because of a lightning-caused wildfire that has grown to 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers).

Park officials said Cape Royal Road, Cape Final Trail and Cliff Spring Trail would be closed Saturday night for public and firefighter safety.

The closure does not affect most North Rim facilities, including lodging and other services near Bright Angel Point.

The fire started July 21. Fire managers are following a strategy of confining and containing the fire while trying to protect “specific natural and culture resources.”

Park officials say smoke from the fire is visible from both rims and that visitors may see smoke or haze in the canyon.

