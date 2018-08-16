Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Group sues to expand protected orca habitat in Northwest

August 16, 2018 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — With the Pacific Northwest’s killer whales struggling, an environmental group is suing to force President Donald Trump’s administration to expand protected habitat to help them recover.

The Tucson, Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

It says the National Marine Fisheries Service has failed to act on the organization’s petition to expand habitat protections to the orcas’ foraging and migration areas off the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California — even though the agency agreed in 2015 that such a move was necessary.

The center says the protections would help reduce water pollution and restrict vessel traffic that can interfere with the animals.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Michael Milstein, a spokesman for the fisheries service, says the agency agrees protecting the endangered orcas that return to Puget Sound every year is an urgent priority.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington