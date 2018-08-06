Listen Live Sports

Harvard sorority closes amid rule on single-gender clubs

August 6, 2018 12:26 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard University sorority says it’s closing because the school implemented a rule meant to curb single-gender social clubs.

The national Delta Gamma organization says it will shutter its Zeta Phi chapter in Cambridge, but plans to keep fighting Harvard’s policy.

Delta Gamma President Wilma Johnson Wilbanks says the group will champion its right “to exist on campuses everywhere.”

Starting with last year’s freshmen, Harvard students who join single-gender social clubs are barred from being leaders on sports teams and campus groups.

The policy was aimed at secretive all-male groups with long histories at the Ivy League school.

Zeta Phi’s chapter president did not immediately return a message. Harvard officials declined to comment on the closure.

Harvard does not officially recognize fraternities or sororities, but several are open to students.

