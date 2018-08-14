Indiana animal shelter accused of freezing kittens to death

ROCKPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in southern Indiana are investigating allegations that an animal shelter has been freezing kittens to death as an alternative to accepted forms of euthanasia.

Bridget Woodson tells the Courier & Press that she quit working at the Spencer County Animal Shelter and spoke to authorities after the animal control officer twice asked her to put injured but still-alive kittens in a plastic bag then into a freezer to kill them.

The American Veterinary Medical Association Guidelines for the Euthanasia of Animals says that “slow chilling or freezing of unanesthetized animals” is an unacceptable form of euthanasia.

Shelter officials declined to comment to WFIE-TV .

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the prosecutor’s office due to a potential conflict of interest.

