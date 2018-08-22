Listen Live Sports

Indiana man charged in alleged plot to poison baby girl

August 22, 2018 5:59 pm
 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been charged with conspiring with his girlfriend to try to poison her infant niece by adding crushed painkillers to a bottle of breast milk.

The Journal Gazette reports that 23-year-old Sir Marshall S. Snyder III, also known as Marshall Snyder, is accused of telling Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda to kill the girl in text and Facebook messages. Records say the 23-year-old Fort Wayne man helped her flee to Michigan, where she was arrested last September.

Snyder is charged with aiding attempted murder. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Rodriguez-Miranda was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder . Authorities say the Fort Wayne woman tried to poison her niece in January 2017 using a bottle of milk containing enough crushed painkillers to kill an adult.

