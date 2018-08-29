Listen Live Sports

Indiana mom pleads guilty to neglect in death of daughter, 5

August 29, 2018 1:12 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect and other charges in the 2016 death of her disabled 5-year-old daughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tiffany Daugherty faces up to 21 years in prison when she’s sentenced Sept. 21. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to neglect, theft and reckless homicide in Adilynn Moseman’s death.

The Tribune-Star reports that Daugherty and Adilynn’s father, Brian Moseman, were arrested last year in her death. Brian Moseman’s trial is set for Sept. 10.

Authorities say the couple failed to provide adequate nutrition and follow-up medical care for their daughter, who had microcephaly. Adilynn died in January 2016. An autopsy found she died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia.

An Indiana child-welfare services manager testified Tuesday that Daugherty didn’t adequately feed her daughter and stopped taking her to medical appointments.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com

