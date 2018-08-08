Listen Live Sports

It’s 2 miracles: 2 cats found weeks after house explosion

August 8, 2018 3:52 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman who already was celebrating the return of one cat that disappeared three weeks ago after an explosion at her home says she’s received a second “miracle.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Ashley Nadeau posted to her Facebook page Tuesday that her cat, Kunimitsu, was found in a pipe at the site of her destroyed home in Topeka.

On Wednesday, she posted that she and a friend dug a second cat, Mr. Tibbs, out of a pile of rubble near the home.

The cats disappeared after a July 19 explosion that destroyed Nadeau’s home and damaged two other houses. Fire officials said the explosion was tied to a storm that downed a utility line.

Nadeau and her daughter left the house shortly before the explosion.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

