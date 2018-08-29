Listen Live Sports

Japanese exec sentenced for raping co-worker in NYC hotel

August 29, 2018 7:07 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A Japanese technology executive who pleaded guilty to charges he drugged and raped a co-worker in his Times Square hotel room has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison.

Masakatsu Yukitoshi was sentenced on Wednesday in Manhattan. He previously pleaded guilty to rape and other charges.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old executive invited the woman to his hotel room last November under the guise of preparing for a work meeting.

They say he gave the 36-year-old a glass of orange juice laced with a powerful sleep aid that caused her to lose consciousness.

Police arrested Yukitoshi at New York’s Kennedy Airport on a plane bound for Los Angeles. They say he quickly confessed.

