Judge: Arkansas man who tried to take jet to get mental exam

August 9, 2018 1:35 pm
 
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A young Arkansas man accused of trying to steal a small commercial jet will undergo a mental evaluation.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that a Miller County judge on Tuesday approved a defense attorney’s request for a mental evaluation for 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott.

Court documents allege that security personnel at Texarkana Regional Airport called local police after a man jumped a fence onto airport property on July 4. Investigators say Scott had entered the plane by the time police arrived.

Police say Scott told officers he wanted to go to an out-of-state concert and thought piloting a plane wouldn’t be difficult.

The Texarkana man is facing charges that include attempted theft of property with a value greater than $25,000.

He’s jailed with bail set at $25,000. A court date will be set once the mental evaluation is complete.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

