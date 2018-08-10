Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge dismisses case against suspected LA ‘Skid Row Stabber’

August 10, 2018 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has agreed to dismiss murder charges against a man suspected of killing 10 homeless men in Los Angeles in the 1970s because he only has six months to live.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Larry Fidler dismissed Bobby Joe Maxwell’s case on Friday following a request from prosecutors.

Maxwell was convicted in the 1980s of two killings, but an appeals court overturned his conviction decades later. In 2013, prosecutors refiled five murder charges against him.

Authorities say the 68-year-old, who has been comatose since last December, will likely never recover.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Prosecutors called the dismissal a “compassionate release” and stressed there was no finding of Maxwell’s guilt or innocence.

Maxwell’s attorneys say he’s always insisted he is innocent and has fought to prove that for nearly 40 years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington